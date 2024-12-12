No paddy sale in mandis of Nabarangpur on first day in Odisha

UMERKOTE: Nabarangpur district administration opened the mandis on Monday to kick off paddy procurement for the 2024-25 kharif season. However, no purchase was reported from any of the 60 procurement centres on the first day.

To address previous issues in the procurement process and prevent distress sale, the administration devised detailed plans for smoother operations this year. With 42,411 farmers registered, the target for the first phase is to procure 13 lakh quintal paddy.

It was decided to buy paddy in 60 mandis this year. For this, the appointment of 60 nodal officers and 19 supervisors are in place. The minimum support price (MSP) for Grade-A paddy is 2,320 and 2,300 for common varieties along with input assistance of 800 per quintal.

Collector Subhankar Mohapatra said, in case of non-availability of sufficient fair average quality (FAQ) paddy in the market, the said paddy will be purchased after cleaning it by seed analyser and paddy cleaning machine while officers are directed to ensure that there is no fraud in the supply and weight of quality rice.

To prevent cross-border paddy influx, six cameras have been installed at strategic points along the Chhattisgarh border. Despite the preparedness, the opening day of the procurement process saw no paddy purchase across the district’s 60 mandis, raising concerns among farmers. The millers and farmers’ association expressed dissatisfaction over not being invited to Dabugaon mandi’s inauguration.