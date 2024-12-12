Persistence key factor behind CLAT topper Arunima’s success

BHUBANESWAR : Arunima Thakur, who has done the state proud by securing an All India Rank-1 in the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT)-2025, does not believe in fixed study hours. But, she sets an academic goal for herself every day and ensures she meets it before calling it a day.

From among 50,000 students who appeared for the examination, Arunima scored a percentile of 99.9 bagging the top rank. The Consortium of National Law Universities announced the results earlier this week.

Following the results, 23-year-old Arunima is considering to take up a postgraduate law programme in either National Law University-Delhi or National Law School of India University at Bengaluru.

A native of Rourkela and student of University Law College of Utkal University here, Arunima started preparations for CLAT a year back. And from day one, her strategy for appearing for the examination was clear. “I began with reading newspapers and judgments every day. Since the CLAT exam has lengthy questions, I wanted to improve my reading speed. And then in June, I joined a coaching centre to just take mock tests,” said the topper, who is currently in the final year of her integrated law degree at the law college.