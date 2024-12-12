Seven-month pregnant woman shot dead during suspected loot attempt in Rourkela

ROURKELA: A pregnant woman, Samyamayee Behera (33), was shot dead during a suspected loot attempt at her home in Jhridapali Gram Panchayat under Tikayatpali police limits in Bonai sub-division, Sundargarh district, on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday.
Samyamayee’s husband, Deben Behera, a local Panchayat Extension Officer (PEO), stated that the incident occurred around 12:50 am. According to him, two to three unidentified persons forced their way into their house.
When his pregnant wife opened the door, one of the intruders allegedly snatched her mangalsutra. Panicking, she screamed, and one of the miscreants shot her, killing her on the spot.
The family's affluence made them a potential target for criminals. The incident occurred approximately 70 km from Rourkela. Deben claimed he was asleep during the attack and rushed out upon hearing the commotion, only to see the assailants fleeing.
On Thursday morning, the DIG of Police (Western Range), Brijesh Kumar Rai, and Rourkela SP, Nitesh Wadhwani, visited the scene to take stock of the situation.
The DIG stated, "As per the victim's husband's version, two to three unidentified persons forced open the entrance door of their house. When his wife opened the door, one of the miscreants snatched her mangalsutra. The woman screamed in panic, and the miscreant opened fire on her, killing her on the spot." He added that the investigation is underway from all possible angles.
However, police are not easily buying the ‘murder for loot’ story. Police sources associated with the investigation said the timelines of the crime narrated by Deben, his mother and aunt lacked coherence. While Deben said the crime took place at around 12.50 am, his immediate neighbours claimed they heard the gunshot at around 12.20 am.
Moreover, the sources claimed Samyamayee reached Bonai hospital at 1.40 am though it was a 20-minute drive from her house. After the incident, Samyamayee’s husband waited for a driver to take her to the hospital although he knew how to drive.
Rourkela SP Nitesh Wadhwani said there are discrepancies in the statements of the woman’s family members who were present inside the house. Investigation is underway from all angles and the case will be cracked soon.
Incidentally, Samyamayee is the cousin of Chhendipada MLA Agasti Behera. On being contacted, the MLA said he has talked to the local police and demanded a proper investigation into the incident. He said it was unnatural for a pregnant woman to open the door in the dead of the night when her husband was present in the house.
The victim's body was seized for post-mortem in the presence of a forensic team and a dog squad.
This incident highlights a worrying rise in property crimes in the jurisdiction of the Rourkela Police District (RPD), despite an ongoing crackdown on criminals.
On December 5, a resident of the Civil Township under RN Pali police station reported a burglary in his house, with approximately Rs 12 lakh worth of gold and silver ornaments stolen while he was away in Sambalpur.
Three days ago, three shops in Sector-15 of Rourkela were burgled via asbestos roofs. Such incidents, coupled with other property crimes in recent months, underline the challenges faced by law enforcement.
Despite successfully detecting several cases, recovering stolen property, and making arrests, the police are under increasing pressure to curb the surge in criminal activities.