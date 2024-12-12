Seven-month pregnant woman shot dead during suspected loot attempt in Rourkela

ROURKELA: A pregnant woman, Samyamayee Behera (33), was shot dead during a suspected loot attempt at her home in Jhridapali Gram Panchayat under Tikayatpali police limits in Bonai sub-division, Sundargarh district, on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday.

Samyamayee’s husband, Deben Behera, a local Panchayat Extension Officer (PEO), stated that the incident occurred around 12:50 am. According to him, two to three unidentified persons forced their way into their house.

When his pregnant wife opened the door, one of the intruders allegedly snatched her mangalsutra. Panicking, she screamed, and one of the miscreants shot her, killing her on the spot.

The family's affluence made them a potential target for criminals. The incident occurred approximately 70 km from Rourkela. Deben claimed he was asleep during the attack and rushed out upon hearing the commotion, only to see the assailants fleeing.

On Thursday morning, the DIG of Police (Western Range), Brijesh Kumar Rai, and Rourkela SP, Nitesh Wadhwani, visited the scene to take stock of the situation.