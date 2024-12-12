Two die, three hurt in separate mishaps in Odisha

BERHAMPUR: Two persons were killed and three others suffered injuries in separate road mishaps in Kandhamal and Ganjam districts on Wednesday.

In the first incident, a 32-year-old youth died and another was injured when their tractor overturned at Gadiapada ghat within Khajuripada police limits in Kandhamal.

The deceased was identified as Prabina Jani of Charipada village. Prabina along with Ajit Dalabehera was on way to lift sand from the ghat in a tractor when they met with the accident. While Prabina was killed on the spot, police rescued Ajit and admitted him to Khajuripada hospital.

Similarly, one person died and two others were injured after a truck hit their auto-rickshaw on NH-16 near Haladiapadar on the outskirts of Berhampur. Police identified the deceased as Sanjay Sahu (44). Sources said Sanjay and two others were returning from Kanisi haat on a three-wheeler when the truck hit their vehicle.

The truck sped away after causing the mishap. Locals rushed the critically-injured trio to MKCG Medical College and Hospital, Berhampur where Sanjay succumbed to injuries.

An officer of Golanthara police station said a case was registered and further investigation is underway.