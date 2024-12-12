Two killed, 36 injured as van turns turtle at Chiting ghat in Odisha

BERHAMPUR: Two women were killed and 36 persons suffered injuries after the pick-up van in which they were travelling turned turtle at Chiting ghat within Mohana police limits in Gajapati district on Wednesday.

Police identified the deceased as Chandrama Bhuyan (45) and Basanti Bhuyan (65) of KK Sing village within R Udayagiri police limits.

Sources said 40 persons including 20 women of Ksing hired a pick-up van to travel to Ghaibali village to attend a death ceremony. In order to reach the destination in time, the van driver was reportedly over-speeding. At Chiting ghat, the driver tried to overtake a bus and overturned.

While Chandrama was killed on the spot, locals with the help of police and fire service personnel rescued the injured passengers and rushed them to Chandragiri hospital. On way, Basanti succumbed to injuries. Later, 14 of the injured passengers were shifted to MKCG Medical College and Hospital, Berhampur after their condition deteriorated.

Police said the driver of the pick-up van fled after the mishap. Efforts are on to nab him. Further investigation is underway.