Two tusker attack deaths spark tension in Odisha

ANGUL: Two persons were killed in separate incidents of elephant attacks in Chhendipada and Kaniha forest ranges here on Wednesday.

In the first incident, 48-year-old Mandodari Sahoo was killed by a tusker at Deogarh-Chhendipada border at around 8 am. The woman was a resident of Baghuabol village within Bagedia police limits.

Sources said Mandodari had gone to her paddy field with a relative on a two-wheeler. While returning through Khetra forest, they encountered a tusker which had got separated from its herd. The woman got off from the bike in panic and hid herself in a bush. However, the elephant found her and trampled her to death.

Following the incident, tension flared up in Baghuabol as villagers blamed forest officials for the death. They demanded setting up of solar fencing and trench to prevent the loss of human lives.