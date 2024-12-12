Two tusker attack deaths spark tension in Odisha

ANGUL: Two persons were killed in separate incidents of elephant attacks in Chhendipada and Kaniha forest ranges here on Wednesday.
In the first incident, 48-year-old Mandodari Sahoo was killed by a tusker at Deogarh-Chhendipada border at around 8 am. The woman was a resident of Baghuabol village within Bagedia police limits.
Sources said Mandodari had gone to her paddy field with a relative on a two-wheeler. While returning through Khetra forest, they encountered a tusker which had got separated from its herd. The woman got off from the bike in panic and hid herself in a bush. However, the elephant found her and trampled her to death.
Following the incident, tension flared up in Baghuabol as villagers blamed forest officials for the death. They demanded setting up of solar fencing and trench to prevent the loss of human lives.
On being informed, Chhendipada range officer S Mohapatra rushed to the village and pacified the agitators after assuring them of looking into their demands and adequate compensation to the deceased’s family.
Similarly, 60-year-old Brindaban Sahoo of Boudabeda village was killed after being attacked by a tusker in Kaniha range. Brindaban was on way to Bajrakot market on his bicycle in the morning when he came face-to-face with the tusker. The elephant attacked him, killing him on the spot.
Ranger Nilamani Dehury said the tusker was part of a herd which was crossing NH-53 at Mahabasunala. Brindaban did not pay heed to the warnings of the local forest staff and went ahead on the road due to which he was attacked.
As news of Brindaban’s death spread, tension gripped Boudabeda as villagers blamed forest staff for the incident. The villagers also detained the local forester who was later released by Kaniha police.