CMs Majhi, Assam CM Sarma unveil badminton HPC in Bhubaneshwar

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha’s journey as a leading hub of sports excellence achieved another milestone on Thursday with Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and his Assam counterpart Himanta Biswa Sarma inaugurating the state-of-the-art Badminton High-Performance Centre (HPC) at Kalinga Stadium here.

Speaking on the occasion, Majhi said the Badminton HPC has created an opportunity for young players of the state to excel in the sport. Stating that Odisha continues to pave way for development of sports in the country, the Odisha chief minister said, “Establishment of the world-class badminton facility is the commitment of the state government to nurture young athletes and provide them with resources to achieve global success.”

The Assam chief minister, who is also the president of the Badminton Association of India, praised the vision and efforts behind this initiative. “This partnership between Odisha government, Dalmia Bharat and Pullela Gopichand Badminton Foundation exemplifies how public and private collaboration can redefine sports infrastructure and development of athletes,” he added.