Dukura forest officials accused of torturing villager after wrongfully accusing him of poaching

BARIPADA: Serious allegation has surfaced against Dukura forest personnel in Mayurbhanj district for allegedly torturing a villager after wrongfully accusing him of poaching.

Dasrath Mallick (36) of Baniadar village under Khunta police limits was taken from his home around mid-night on Tuesday and subjected to interrogation along with five others at Dukura range office. The forest officials suspected him of being involved in animal poaching but released him the following day after determining that he did not have any role.

Mallick claimed he was severely beaten despite repeatedly denying any wrongdoing. Injury marks were reportedly found on his legs, back, and torso. His father, Puna Mallick, alleged that forest staff threatened him when he pleaded for his son’s release.

The incident reportedly took place after forest officials, acting on images captured by AI cameras, detained six individuals suspected of entering Similipal forest for poaching. Upon verifying Mallick’s innocence, they released him and advised medical treatment, warning him not to disclose the incident, the family said.

Mallick’s father urged police to register a case. While the Udala police received a complaint, they have yet to file a case.

Mayurbhanj SP Varun Guntupalli assured the IIC of Udala has been instructed to register and investigate the case. Meanwhile, the deputy director of Similipal Tiger Reserve (STR) South has assured to look into the matter.