Environmental concerns stall Puri Airport project as MoEFCC defers approval again

BHUBANESWAR: The proposed international airport at Puri has run into rough weather with the Ministry of Forest, Environment and Climate Change (MoEF&CC) once again deferring its decision to grant environmental clearance.

Flagging serious environmental concerns, the Forest Advisory Committee (FAC) of the ministry has asked the state government for a detailed study on the habitat and migration route of olive ridley turtles as well as Irrawaddy dolphins besides obtaining the coastal regulation clearance.

The state government had sought the approval of the FAC for diversion of 27.887 hectare of forest land in Sipasarubali and Sandhapur areas under Brahmagiri tehsil for construction of Shree Jagannath International Airport, to be built at a cost of Rs 5,631 crore, following recommendation of the regional empowered committee in October last year.

As the proposed site of the airport is close to Chilika lake where a naval base is located, the committee has recommended to seek the views of the Ministry of Defence and observe the presence and migration pathway of dolphins for their conservation and protection plan.

“Since the Central Asian Flyway (CAF) in Chilika lake appears to be close to the airspace, it needs further study and impact analysis. Coastal regulation zone clearance also needs to be obtained as the project area is 200 metre from the sea coast,” it said.