Husband and cop among four held in connection with murder of pregnant woman in Rourkela

ROURKELA: A day after the mysterious murder of a seven-month pregnant woman Samyamayee Behera (33), the Rourkela police on Friday claimed to have cracked the case with the detention of four key suspects, including her husband Deben and his relative, who is an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) of police.

The woman was initially suspected to have been shot dead during a bid to loot her house on Wednesday night. Police debunked the loot theory concocted by Deben, a local Panchayat Extension Officer (PEO).

DIG of Police (Western Range) Brijesh Kumar Rai said some suspects have been detained for questioning.

Police are corroborating the statements of the detained persons, other family members present at the house at the time of incident and the driver who drove the woman with a gunshot injury to the hospital, he said.

Rourkela SP Nitesh Wadwani said they have almost solved the murder mystery and collected reliable evidence, adding the investigation is being carried out from all angles. The culprits would be arrested soon, he said.

While police are tight-lipped about the mystery behind the murder, reliable sources claimed her husband’s addiction to gambling might have some connection with the murder.

So far, it appears Deben hatched the plan and executed it with the help of his relative, a police official and two others, the sources said.

Earlier, on Thursday the victim’s parents had alleged before police that Samyamayee was murdered by her in-laws.