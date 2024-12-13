NGT orders fresh inquiry into mining at Odisha's Rahadpur quarry

CUTTACK: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Wednesday directed the deputy director of mines, Jajpur, to conduct a fresh inquiry into alleged illegal stone quarrying at Rahadpur cluster under Dharmsala tehsil in the district.

Local residents led by one Babuli Jena had alleged that illegal quarrying in the form of excess mining was being done close to two minor irrigation projects (MIPs).

The petition alleged that houses, roads, agricultural lands have been damaged due to illegal and uncontrolled blasting for stone mining. The quarrying had led to depletion of groundwater and pollution was also impacting the Ranibandha and Paikrapur MIPs along with causing siltation of the dam.

The NGT’s East Zone bench of B Amit Sthalekar (Judicial Member) and Arun Kumar Verma (Expert Member) ordered the fresh inquiry to assess the quantum of minor minerals excavated, mining beyond lease area and excess mining at Rahadpur with the assistance of the Odisha Space Applications Centre (ORSAC).