Odisha government trains guides, volunteers across 28 sites for Pravasi Bharatiya Divas

BHUBANESWAR: In preparation for the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas, the state government has set upon creating a pool of well-trained guides who would be engaged at the tourism and pilgrim sites to assist the foreign visitors and delegates.

The state Tourism department has tied up with Indian Institute of Tourism and Travel Management (IITTM) to train the guides.

The department has planned to train at least 100 guides and engage them at the sites between January 7 and 11 to ensure the delegates have an enticing experience during their visits. They are planned to be deployed in at least 28 locations including 12 in Khurda district, 10 in Cuttack and Jajpur and six in Puri.

The guides will be imparted communication skills to lead the tours, share cultural and historical information of the sites and answer the queries of visitors among others.

Apart from guides, the Tourism department has also planned to engage about 200 to 300 volunteers across the 28 locations. The guides and volunteers will be provided with uniforms.