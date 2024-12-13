Rourkela murder: Rape accused burnt victim's head; minor nephew played accomplice

ROURKELA/BHUBANESWAR: The gruesome murder of the 18-year-old girl whose dismembered body parts were found in Rourkela was not just horrifying, it was executed in cold blood as main accused Kunu Kisan, a mason by profession, came fully prepared to destroy evidence and derail the investigation. He burnt the victim’s severed head before disposing it of in a swamp.

The 30-year-old prime accused watched several crime shows, including the popular series Crime Patrol, revolving around kidnapping and murder, to learn the tricks before killing the girl whom he had allegedly raped and impregnated over a year back.

Shocking details emerged from initial investigation of the case which has sent shockwaves across the state. After the murder, Kisan chopped the victim’s hands and legs to prevent police from getting fingerprints on the body. He severed her head, set it on fire and disposed it off in a swampy area near Rourkela to allow decomposition to reduce scope of her identification. In all this chilling act of murder, a minor nephew of Kisan played the perfect accomplice.

The probe revealed the accused had been persuading the victim to give a favourable statement in the court ever since he walked out on bail last year in December.