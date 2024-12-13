Woman’s body with injury marks found lying on Kathajodi river bank in Cuttack

CUTTACK: Body of an unidentified woman was found lying on the bank of river Kathajodi near Paramhansa under Kandarpur police limits in Cuttack district on Friday. The woman is suspected to have been murdered.
Upon information from the locals, a team from Kandarpur police station rushed to the spot and launched an investigation with a scientific team and sniffer dog in the presence of higher police officials.
The deceased, believed to be aged in between 35 to 40 years was wearing yellow printed saree, a brown blouse and red colour slippers.
“Deep cut marks were found on her neck and face. Besides, a chopper was also found lying near the body. While her write hand was tattooed with ‘Om Baba Balia’ in Odia and MATA in English, ‘PITA’ KPSM has been written in English on her left hand,” said DCP Jagamohan Meena.
Police have also recovered a blood-stained cloth, which is believed to be of the suspected accused. While efforts are on to identify the deceased, an investigation is on to crack the case soon, said Meena.