Woman’s body with injury marks found lying on Kathajodi river bank in Cuttack

CUTTACK: Body of an unidentified woman was found lying on the bank of river Kathajodi near Paramhansa under Kandarpur police limits in Cuttack district on Friday. The woman is suspected to have been murdered.

Upon information from the locals, a team from Kandarpur police station rushed to the spot and launched an investigation with a scientific team and sniffer dog in the presence of higher police officials.

The deceased, believed to be aged in between 35 to 40 years was wearing yellow printed saree, a brown blouse and red colour slippers.