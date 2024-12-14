Bridge and Roof bribery case: Senior IAS officer’s driver under CBI scanner

BHUBANESWAR: The arrest of a group general manager of Bridge and Roof Company (India) Ltd, on alleged bribery charges by the CBI has taken a twist with the central probe agency reportedly summoning the official driver of a senior IAS officer of the state.

On December 7, CBI sleuths had caught Chanchal Mukherjee, group GM of the Bridge and Roof Company, a central PSU, near a hotel in Jayadev Vihar area of the city.

In a notice to the driver, the CBI said it appeared that the officer’s driver was acquainted with the ‘facts and circumstances’ of the case. He was directed to appear before the investigating officer (IO) at CBI’s Anti-Corruption Branch in the state capital on Friday to answer certain questions, said sources.

As part of the probe, the IO requested the state government to share the details like names, addresses and mobile phone numbers of all the drivers allotted to the senior bureaucrat by the various departments assigned to him. The IO also requested the government to ask drivers of the officer to cooperate in investigation of the case, sources said.

Subsequently, CBI collected information about the said driver and summoned him as a witness under Section 179 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).