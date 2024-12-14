CBI notice to Odisha IAS officer Bishnupada Sethi over bribery case

BHUBANESWAR: Senior IAS officer Bishnupada Sethi has landed in a spot of bother with the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) serving a notice on him in connection with the Rs 10 lakh bribery case related to a senior executive of Bridge and Roof Company (India) Limited, a central public sector undertaking headquartered in Kolkata.

The 1995 batch officer was asked to join the investigation on Wednesday at the agency’s Bhubaneswar office but Sethi, apparently, has not shown up.

The CBI registered a case against the group general manager of Bridge and Roof Company (India) Limited, Chanchal Mukherjee and three others on December 7.

In its notice to Sethi, the investigating officer of CBI's Anti-Corruption-II in New Delhi said: “It is learnt that you are acquainted with some important and relevant facts as well as the circumstances of this case and these required to be ascertained from you.”

The IAS officer, however, did not visit the CBI office. He reportedly has sought time from the CBI through his lawyer for his personal appearance, said sources.

Calls to Sethi for his response over the matter were not responded to. Sethi is currently in charge of three administrative departments. He is the principal secretary of the Social Security and Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities department apart from being in additional charge of ST and SC Development, Minorities and Backward Classes Welfare and Odia Language Literature and Culture departments.