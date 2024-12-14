DPR for Sambalpur Municipal Corporation's storm water drainage project in January

SAMBALPUR: With completion of the differential global positioning system (DGPS) survey and ward-level consultation for the preparation of stormwater drainage system master plan for the city, the Sambalpur Municipal Corporation (SMC) is expecting to receive DPR for execution of the project in tail-end areas by next month.

Preparation of the master plan and DPR for the project, that aims to address the longstanding drainage challenges in the city, will involve an investment of Rs 2.46 crore. In September this year, Bhubaneswar-based agency Ecometrix Consultants Pvt Ltd (EMC) was selected for preparation of the master plan and DPR for SMC area.

Subsequently, the DGPS survey was conducted by EMC across all the 41 wards in the city. SMC officials also held meetings in every ward to take feedback from people and identify drainage issues at the ground level. The comprehensive survey covered an area of 353 sq km in 41 municipal wards of Sambalpur having a population of approximately 3.5 lakh.

SMC commissioner Vedbhushan said drone survey is now underway in Sambalpur and Hirakud areas. “We are expecting to receive the comprehensive master plan by August next year and DPR by the end of January. We have already received an inception report on the basis of the survey conducted so far. This will help us chalk out a plan of action. As the project will be vast and executed in phases, our aim is to start work from the tail-end areas.”