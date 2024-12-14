DRDO achieves success in final test of SFDR propulsion missile system

BHUBANESWAR: In yet another technological accomplishment, the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) successfully conducted the final round test of the solid fuel ducted ramjet (SFDR) propulsion-based missile system from a defence facility off Odisha coast on Friday.

The indigenously developed missile system was test fired from a static launcher at the launching complex-III of the integrated test range (ITR). This was the third successful mission involving three different classes of missiles with indigenous technologies in a month.

Defence sources said the missile powered by SFDR met all mission objectives validating the advanced propulsion system and several other critical components. The missile flew in its intended trajectory at a speed of exceeding Mach 3 (thrice the speed of sound) and neutralised the aerial target at precision.

“The data captured by a number of range instruments, including telemetry, radar and electro-optical tracking systems has confirmed its performance. This could be the last developmental trial of the system as the flawless mission indicates that the system is ready for induction,” said a defence official.