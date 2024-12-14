Fakir Mohan University signs MoU with CII to enhance skill development and industry ties

BALASORE: The Fakir Mohan University (FMU) on Friday signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) to bridge the academia-industry gap by promoting skill development, leadership training, and community service.

The ceremony, chaired by FMU vice-chancellor Prof Santosh Kumar Tripathy, was attended by registrar Kukumina Das, PG council chairman Prof Bhaskar Behera, and heads of all departments.

The MoU enables FMU students and faculty to participate in CII’s “YI Yuva” programme with key objectives including leadership building, exposure to national and chapter-level YI events, and joint projects on self-development and community service.

“The partnership will provide FMU students with broader exposure to industry practices, preparing them for real-world challenges,” said an FMU spokesperson.

The collaboration is expected to foster innovation and strengthen ties between academia and industry, advancing sustainable development and holistic growth.

Prof Pankaj Kumar Parhi, coordinator of FMU-TBI, along with COO Sunendu Nayak and CII representatives, including Pankaj Kumar Agarwal, chair of the Young India (YI) chapter, coordinated the event.