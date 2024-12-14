Five arrested for parading workers naked in Sundargarh over molestation, immigration suspicions

ROURKELA: Police on Friday arrested five persons for allegedly assaulting and parading eight construction workers of West Bengal naked at Sundargarh town.

The accused were part of a mob which stripped the workers and paraded them naked after one of them was allegedly caught molesting a woman on Thursday. They also suspected the workers to be illegal Bangladeshi immigrants and their anger stemmed from the recent targeted attacks on Hindus in the neighbouring country.

Sources said one of the workers who was engaged in construction work near the Mission Road locality of Sundargarh town allegedly molested a woman. When she screamed for help, locals caught hold of the accused and thrashed him brutally.

Soon, an angry mob of more than 100 people caught hold of seven other construction workers of Bengal who were working nearby. After assaulting the workers, they forced the victims to walk fully naked for some distance. Police had a tough time assuaging the angry locals and after much persuasion, the workers were allowed to complete the march half-naked.