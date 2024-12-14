Ganjam police close down 84 illegal liquor units in raid across seven Odisha villages; seize 2 lakh litre ‘mahua pocha’

BERHAMPUR: Ganjam police on Friday detained 20 persons and destroyed 84 illegal liquor units in seven villages of Badapalli panchayat in the Khallikote area.

The raids were conducted at Gundiripali, Marei Nuagaon, Nuapalli, Badapalli, Debijhara, Kamarsingi, and Chakasingi villages. Locals attempted to prevent the police by placing logs and boulders, but the police overcame the challenges and conducted the raid.

SP Subendu Patra said around 15 platoons of armed police were deployed during the special drive against illicit liquor.

The drive resulted in the seizure of 800 Mahua storage units, 3,500 litre of illicitly distilled (ID) liquor, 13 bags of mahua, 402 mahua storage drums, 135 aluminum pots, two motorcycles, five pump sets, two country-made firearms and four crowbars.

The drive resulted in the destruction of 84 illegal liquor units and around two lakh litre of ‘Mahua Pocha’ (fermented wash). The drive against illicit liquor will continue in the district, and further investigation is on to nab other accused persons involved in the illicit liquor trade, he added.