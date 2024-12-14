Illicit liquor brewing, waste dumping pollutes Sapua river; locals demand action

CUTTACK: Dumping of waste from illicit country liquor brewing units into the Sapua river in Athagarh has become a cause of concern for local residents as they allege it has led to severe water pollution besides destroying the aquatic flora and fauna.

The matter became a topic of discussion after several dead fish and other aquatic organisms were found floating in the water body near Naduapada bridge a few days back. While local residents initially suspected some miscreant might have poisoned the water body, they later came to realise the water had become polluted due to indiscrimate dumping of toxic waste into the water body by the nearby illicit liquor units.

Sources said such illicit units have been mushrooming in the riverside forest areas of Bhiruda and Panasapatana wherein the mafia are indulged in preparing country liquor and supplying them to different parts of the state.

“The liquor mafia use urea to prepare illicit country liquor. Regular dumping of toxic waste reduce the level of oxygen in the water body while increasing the concentration of ammonia as a result of which fish and other aquatic organisms die due to asphyxia,” said a retired Fisheries officer.

Meanwhile, local residents blamed the district administration for their alleged inefficiency in cracking down of such illegal liquor brewing units. “We are worried as our cattle often drink water from the river while grazing. Besides, we also use the same water for agriculture activities,” said a local.

A senior excise officer, however, said frequent raids are being carried out in Bhiruda and Panasapatana localities to crack down on the illegal business. “But even after destroying such structures, the mafia again come up with new units near the riverside forest areas,” he said.

On the other hand, locals have urged the district administration to toughen up against such liquor mafia and save the river from water pollution.