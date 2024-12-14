Lingaraj temple to serve cooked prasad during Dhanu Sankranti to Makar Sankranti

BHUBANESWAR: Lingaraj temple’s cooked prasad or abhada will be available from 9 am onwards starting December 16 which marks the Dhanu Sankranti. This provision will be in place for a month till Makar Sankranti.

The decision has been taken in view of the rise in devotees’ footfall at the 11th century shrine during the auspicious period. The temple administration has also decided to revise the schedule of the daily rituals for the next one month.

Accordingly, while ‘Mangal Alati’ of the presiding deity will be performed at 5 am, the temple will be opened for ‘Sahanamela’ (free) darshan from 9 am to 2 pm. While abhada is usually ready at 12 pm, it will now be available from 9 am onwards keeping in view the increase in ‘Sahanamela’ time period and devotees, officials said.

Special rituals will be conducted in the temple and ‘Pahili Bhoga’ will be offered to the deity everyday till Makar Sankranti. The temple administration has intimated the revised schedules to different servitor nijogs and asked to perform them in a timely manner.