Odisha CM Majhi kick-starts Malyabanta Mahotsav-2024 in Malkangiri

MALKANGIRI: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi inaugurated the three-day district-level annual extravaganza ‘Malyabanta Mahotsav-2024’ at DNK ground here on Friday evening.
Addressing the gathering on the inaugural ceremony, the CM said the festival will provide a common platform to artistes from across Malkangiri district to exhibit their talents. It has become a huge success with participation of tribal people.
Majhi blamed the previous BJD government for failing to ensure all-round development of Malkangiri during its 24-year rule. “If the BJD government had worked sincerely, Malkangiri could have found place in the list of frontline districts of the state,” he said.
The CM further said the current BJP government is determined to work for development of south Odisha, particularly Malkangiri. This is why the South Odisha Development Council (SODC) has been formed.
“Our government will leave no stone unturned to include Malkangiri in the list of frontline districts. The state government will make Swabhiman Anchal a Vikash Anchal in true sense,” he added.
On the occasion, CM Majhi laid foundation for 88 projects worth Rs 248 crore in the district.
Dance troupes from Kerala, Assam and Odisha performed on day one of the festival. A Pallishree Mela is also being organised at the festival venue by ORMAS.
Among others, School and Mass Education Minister Nityanand Gond, Nabarangpur MP Balabhadra Majhi, Malkangiri MLA Narasing Madkami, Chitrakonda MLA Mangu Khilla and zilla parishad chairperson Samari Tangulu and district collector Ashish Iswar Patil were present.
Earlier in the day, holy water was brought from Jagannath temple to the Malyabanta Mahotsav venue in a colourful ‘kalash yatra’ amidst beating of drums, cymbals and blowing of conchs. Around 50,000 people participated in the procession which covered a distance of one km in Malkangiri town. Dance troupes of Bonda, Didyai and Koya tribes performed during the ‘kalash yatra’.