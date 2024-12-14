Odisha CM Majhi kick-starts Malyabanta Mahotsav-2024 in Malkangiri

MALKANGIRI: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi inaugurated the three-day district-level annual extravaganza ‘Malyabanta Mahotsav-2024’ at DNK ground here on Friday evening.

Addressing the gathering on the inaugural ceremony, the CM said the festival will provide a common platform to artistes from across Malkangiri district to exhibit their talents. It has become a huge success with participation of tribal people.

Majhi blamed the previous BJD government for failing to ensure all-round development of Malkangiri during its 24-year rule. “If the BJD government had worked sincerely, Malkangiri could have found place in the list of frontline districts of the state,” he said.

The CM further said the current BJP government is determined to work for development of south Odisha, particularly Malkangiri. This is why the South Odisha Development Council (SODC) has been formed.