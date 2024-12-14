Orissa HC summons Health secretary over encroachments, mismanagement at Sishu Bhawan

CUTTACK: Expressing dismay over the state of affairs, especially unauthorised occupation/encroachments in and around the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Postgraduate Institute of Paediatrics, better known as Sishu Bhawan, in Cuttack, the Orissa High Court has directed personal appearance of state Health secretary in the matter.

“This court is shocked and deeply pained perusing the advocates’ committee report. The photographs and video presentation are a testimony as to how a premier institute of the state which is meant for child health care is being mismanaged by the authority,” the special bench dealing with civic issues in Cuttack city observed on Thursday.

“It is strange that both the sides of the roads of the gates of Sishu Bhawan are encroached. The lackadaisical attitude of the authority cannot be countenanced,” the division bench of Justice SK Sahoo and Justice V Narasingh observed, adding, “The distressing condition in which the premier institute is functioning as per the advocates’ committee report needs to be addressed on an emergent basis.”

While expecting that the authorities will take necessary measures forthwith to ensure there is no hindrance in free movements of doctors, patients and their attendants and ambulance through the gates from the Lalbag police station side, the bench listed the matter on December 19.

“The secretary, Health along with collector, Cuttack, DCP, Cuttack and commissioner CMC shall remain present either through VC or in person to assist this court in addressing this issue,” the bench ordered.

The advocates’ committee headed by president of High Court Bar Association Bijay Dash after a spot visit had reported that there were substantial encroachments in and around Sishu Bhawan. The northern gate near Lalbag police station has remained closed for the past few years as a number of shops, including small stalls, tea stalls are operating on the road in front of it, the report stated.