Satyabrata Stadium to be fenced following Orissa High Court directions

CUTTACK: The district and civic administration along with the ASI have decided to take concrete measures to make the Satyabrata Stadium out of bounds for antisocials.

Acting on the directions of the Orissa High Court, a joint meeting was held by Cuttack collector Dattatraya Bhausaheb Shinde with the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) commissioner Anam Charan Patra, superintending archaeologist of ASI, Puri circle, Dibishada Brajasundar Garnayak and DCP Jagmohan Meena, following which a spot visit was conducted on December 9.

In an affidavit filed on Thursday, collector Shinde said as part of the remedial measures to protect the stadium, ASI will take steps for the replacement of a damaged turn-style gate with new MS grill gate with locking arrangements. Concertina fencing will be done over the road side boundary wall to stop the trespassing.

The ASI will also provide security guards from 10 am to 6 pm and the stadium will be kept open from sunrise to sunset as per the norms. This apart, DCP Cuttack will ensure night patrolling and provide police personnel to prevent nuisance caused by antisocials, Shinde stated in the affidavit.

As part of the remedial measures, CMC will take steps for trimming of trees inside the stadium, install street lights and provide cleaning staff on regular basis to keep the stadium free of garbage.

Taking the affidavit on record, the division bench comprising Justice SK Sahoo and Justice V Narasingh posted the matter to December 19 for further consideration along with monitoring progress of implementation of the remedial measures.