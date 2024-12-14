Three-day Kalinga Global Film Festival kicks off at KIIT

BHUBANESWAR: The fifth edition of Kalinga Global Film Festival (KGFF) kicked off at KIIT University campus on Friday, bringing together filmmakers, producers, and cine enthusiasts from across the country.

The three-day-long festival will showcase 45 films, including feature films, short fiction, documentaries, and student projects, across multiple venues on the KIIT campus.

Higher Education minister Suryabanshi Suraj inaugurated the festival, emphasising the significant impact of cinema on our society.

“The festival brings hope and belief, ushering in new opportunities for the film industry,” he added.

KIIT and KISS founder Achyuta Samanta said the university has grown into a premier platform for celebrating cinema, fostering cultural exchange, and empowering young film makers.

“Despite being only 21 years old, KIIT will continue to take the festival to greater heights,” he said. Film producer Vipul Amrutlal Shah highlighted the importance of the forum in expanding people’s knowledge base. “Odisha has immense talent that deserves to be brought into the mainstream, and this platform is a step toward that goal,” he added.