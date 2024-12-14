Will have to tranquilise Zeenat if she doesn’t return on her own: PCCF

BHUBANESWAR: The state Forest department is seriously contemplating to tranquilise Zeenat, the tigress who moved out of Similipal into neighbouring Jharkhand if it does not come back on its own over the next few days.

Zeenat had ventured into the Chakulia forest of Jharkhand about 15 to 20 km away from the Odisha border. It is now moving southwards and again getting closer to Similipal. Its current location is around 10 km from Odisha border, said PCCF (Wildlife) Prem Kumar Jha.

“However, if it does not return to Similipal on its own, the option of tranquilising it will be exercised. The tranquilisation will be for the safety of both Zeenat and the local human and domestic animal population along the site of its presence now,” Jha told TNIE.

“The area that Zeenat is now moving around lacks adequate forest cover and prey base, leaving it vulnerable to a conflict situation. I have spoken to my Jharkhand counterpart and both of us have agreed to go for tranquilisation, if need arises,” he said.

Sources said the tranquilising team from Odisha stationed in the neighbouring state has already made an attempt to tranquilise Zeenat but failed. The team reportedly used a buffalo as a bait to sedate the big cat two days back. Zeenat attacked the buffalo but managed to escape as the dart missed the mark.