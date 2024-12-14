Woman found murdered on Kathajodi riverbank in Odisha; blood-stained clothes, weapon recovered

CUTTACK: A woman was allegedly murdered and abandoned on the banks of Kathajodi river near Paramhansa within Kandarpur police limits here.
The body of the deceased, believed to be around 35-40 years in age, was spotted lying on the river bank by locals. She was wearing an yellow printed saree, brown blouse and red slippers. There were deep cut injuries on her neck and face.
The locals immediately informed the police following which a team from Kandarpur police station rushed to the spot and launched investigation along with forensics personnel and sniffer dog.
Deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Jagmohan Meena said, prima facie it was a clear case of murder. “The deceased had deep injuries on her neck and face. A ‘chapad’ (chopper)was also found lying near the body,” Meena said.
A blood-stained trouser and shirt of a male person, polythene bag containing a Junior Horlicks bottle, frock of a one to two-year-old baby girl, brush, tongue cleaner and some gutkha pouches were also found lying near the body. However, there was no trace of the baby girl. While the deceased’s right hand was tattooed with ‘Om Baba Balia’ in Odia and MATA in English, ‘PITA’ KPSM has been inked in English on her left hand, said Meena.
“The blood-stained clothes seized from the spot are believed to be of the accused. Efforts are on to identify the deceased as well as the suspected killer and crack the murder case soon,” said Meena.
Clues and materials have been collected from the spot along with the weapon of offence - chapad. The body which has been sent to SCB Medical College and Hospital for postmortem will be preserved for 72 hours for identification, the DCP said.