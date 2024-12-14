Woman found murdered on Kathajodi riverbank in Odisha; blood-stained clothes, weapon recovered

CUTTACK: A woman was allegedly murdered and abandoned on the banks of Kathajodi river near Paramhansa within Kandarpur police limits here.

The body of the deceased, believed to be around 35-40 years in age, was spotted lying on the river bank by locals. She was wearing an yellow printed saree, brown blouse and red slippers. There were deep cut injuries on her neck and face.

The locals immediately informed the police following which a team from Kandarpur police station rushed to the spot and launched investigation along with forensics personnel and sniffer dog.

Deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Jagmohan Meena said, prima facie it was a clear case of murder. “The deceased had deep injuries on her neck and face. A ‘chapad’ (chopper)was also found lying near the body,” Meena said.