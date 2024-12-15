65 booked for availing old-age pension fraudulently in Odisha

KENDRAPARA: Police on Saturday booked at least 65 persons of Argala gram panchayat under Kendrapara’s Aul block after they were found to have received old-age pension by producing fake documents.

Aul block development officer (BDO) Minati Jagdev said these persons, aged between 40 and 50 years, had availed old-age pension from February to August this year by producing fake documents. “They have been directed to return Rs 7,000 pension they had received during these months to the government,” she added.

Aul IIC Sabyasachi Satapathy said the accused were booked under sections 319(2), 318(4), 336(2), 338, 340(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita following a complaint from the block development officer. “Investigation is underway,” he added.

Additional district magistrate (ADM), Kendrapara Nilu Mohapatra said, “We are carrying out a campaign against those who received pension in a fraudulent manner. The district administration has taken action against those found guilty. Efforts are underway to trace others who have applied similar tactics to avail pension,” he informed.

The Old Age Pension scheme was launched with the aim of providing financial assistance to senior citizens of the state. According to the norms, elderly people aged between 60 and 79 years are eligible for a monthly pension of Rs 1,000 while those aged 80 years and above will receive Rs 1,200 a month.