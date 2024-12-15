Damaged paddy due to untimely rain affecting farmers ahead of purchase in Odisha's Ganjam

BERHAMPUR: Even as paddy procurement in Ganjam is scheduled to begin in a few days, farmers of the district are in dire straits as most of their stock have been rendered damaged due to unseasonal rain.

Sources said paddy cultivation in the district was initially affected by inadequate rains compelling most farmers to leave their land barren. However, just as it started picking up pace, unseasonal rains shattered farmers’ hopes of reaping a bounty harvest.

Now owing to the unseasonal downpour, most paddy stock have been left discoloured putting farmers in a tight spot. Apprehending that they might incur heavy losses if their stocks aren’t sold, farmers have appealed the government to relax the fair average quality (FAQ) norms fixed for sale of the produce.

Secretary of Rushikulya Rayat Mahasabha Simanchal Nahak said over 1,000 hectare of standing paddy crop in at least 11 blocks have been damaged due to untimely rain. “If the norms are not relaxed, farmers would have to sustain severe losses,” he added.