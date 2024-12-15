Damaged paddy due to untimely rain affecting farmers ahead of purchase in Odisha's Ganjam

BERHAMPUR: Even as paddy procurement in Ganjam is scheduled to begin in a few days, farmers of the district are in dire straits as most of their stock have been rendered damaged due to unseasonal rain.
Sources said paddy cultivation in the district was initially affected by inadequate rains compelling most farmers to leave their land barren. However, just as it started picking up pace, unseasonal rains shattered farmers’ hopes of reaping a bounty harvest.
Now owing to the unseasonal downpour, most paddy stock have been left discoloured putting farmers in a tight spot. Apprehending that they might incur heavy losses if their stocks aren’t sold, farmers have appealed the government to relax the fair average quality (FAQ) norms fixed for sale of the produce.
Secretary of Rushikulya Rayat Mahasabha Simanchal Nahak said over 1,000 hectare of standing paddy crop in at least 11 blocks have been damaged due to untimely rain. “If the norms are not relaxed, farmers would have to sustain severe losses,” he added.
Blaming the district administration for its alleged apathy in streamlining the procurement process, Nahak said around 30,000 farmers have failed to register themselves to sell their stock this procurement season, forcing them to opt for distress sale. Another reason for the same, he said, was the new norms set by the government to determine FAQ paddy.
Chief district agriculture officer (CDAO) RN Panda said all possible measures have been taken to make the procurement process smooth. “Over 30 per cent paddy had been harvested before rain and the remaining would be completed in a fortnight. The exact extent of damage due to unseasonal rain can be determined after crop-cutting and reviewing insurance claims. Affected farmers would be paid compensation as per norms,” he added.
Paddy procurement in the district is scheduled to begin from December 23. While 365 primary agriculture cooperative societies (PACS) along with 117 women self-help groups (WSHGs) and one pani panchayat has been engaged in the procurement process, one nodal officer has been entrusted to each purchase centre and a supervisor allotted to four to five such centres to oversee the procurement process.