IMD issues cold wave warning for Jharsugda, Sundargarh district

BHUBANESWAR: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued this winter’s first cold wave warning for Odisha between Saturday and Monday morning.

The national weather forecaster said cold wave conditions may prevail at one or two places in Jharsuguda and Sundargarh districts in the next two days.

The IMD declares a cold wave in the plains when the minimum temperature is 10 degree Celsius or below and 4.5 degree C below normal at two stations for two consecutive days. On Saturday morning, Jharsuguda’s minimum temperature was 8 degree C and was below normal by 5.3 degree C.

Director of Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre Manorama Mohanty said, “On Saturday morning, the minimum temperature was below normal in coastal and interior districts. The chilly weather is prevailing due to the dry and cold northwesterly winds flowing towards the state.”

There is a possibility of cold wave conditions in two districts and the weather is being continuously monitored. There will be no large change in minimum temperature during the next two days, she said. On an average, the state experiences four to five days between December and February. The minimum temperature is expected to gradually rise by 3 degree C to 5 degree C from Tuesday onwards.

The met office said the flow of easterly winds carrying moisture may strengthen from next week. The moisture availability is likely to trigger light to moderate rains at a few places in Odisha between Tuesday and Thursday.