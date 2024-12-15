Less than 40 per cent urban homeless in Odisha have got pucca house: H&UD department

BHUBANESWAR: Less than 40 per cent of the total urban homeless identified across all civic bodies in state have been provided pucca houses so far.

Sources in the Housing and Urban Development (H&UD) department said more than 3,53,000 homeless families had been identified in the state in the ‘Housing for All’ plan of action survey in 2017-18.

However, a little over 1.33 lakh families, only about 38 per cent, have been provided pucca houses in these seven-and-half years between 2017-18 and 2024-25 fiscal so far.

All the beneficiaries have been provided the houses under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Urban (PMAY-U) as the state didn’t have its own scheme. Housing and Urban Development minister Krushna Chandra Mahapatra had also informed the Assembly recently that Odisha government doesn’t have any system in place to provide pucca houses to urban homeless under its own scheme.

Moreover, the state government has also been unable to ensure construction of all the houses approved for the beneficiaries under PMAY-U. Out of a total of 1,84,627 pucca houses approved for the beneficiaries in the state so far, the government has been able to complete about 1,33,023 housing units so far.