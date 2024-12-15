Mahanadi Tribunal Chief changed; BJD terms it a ploy to delay justice for Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: A day after the appointment of Supreme Court judge Justice Bela M Trivedi as chairperson of the Mahanadi Water Disputes Tribunal, the Opposition BJD took on the state and central governments dubbing it another attempt to further delay justice for Odisha.

Senior BJD leader and MLA Prasanna Acharya on Saturday said the people of the state have to wait longer to get justice as the new chairman will revisit the case because of the complexities involved.

“Mahanadi river has assumed the appearance of a desert after Chhattisgarh constructed multiple dams and barrages in the upper stream. Odisha is going to face serious consequences of climate change and its agriculture-based economy will be devastated if Chhattisgarh is allowed to take total control of Mahanadi water,” Acharya warned.

He said the low water inflow into Hirakud dam during non-monsoon period has severely impacted the state and the situation will worsen in the coming days. The adverse impact will be on agriculture, ground water recharge, forest and the life and livelihood of people living on both sides of the river.

“Our government under the leadership of then chief minister Naveen Patnaik tried its best to bring an early resolution to the dispute. Several rounds of discussions at official level between the two states were possible because of our sincere efforts but nothing came of it due to non-cooperation of Chhattisgarh. Then we approached the central government for mediation but did not get any support,” Acharya said.