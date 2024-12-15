Miscreants steal gold jewellery posing as goldsmiths in Odisha

JAJPUR: Two unidentified miscreants, posing as goldsmiths, approached a family to polish their ornaments and decamped with the valuables at Naguan village within Kuakhia police limits here on Saturday.

The incident occurred when the house owner, Prasant Kumar Mohanty, was absent. As per reports, the two miscreants arrived at the house on a bike, introducing themselves as goldsmiths to Mohanty’s wife, Arnapurna. To gain her trust, they polished some brass utensils free of cost. They then offered to polish her gold jewellery at a nominal price.

Initially, Arnapurna provided a silver ornament which they polished and returned. After gaining her trust, they asked to polish her gold jewellery, including a ‘mangal sutra’ and two pairs of earrings. The miscreants then asked her to fetch warm water, claiming they would add chemicals to clean the ornaments. While she was in the kitchen, the accused escaped with the jewellery.

Upon returning, Arnapurna found the miscreants were missing, and after failing to find them, she narrated the incident to her husband when he returned home. A complaint was subsequently filed at the local police station.

Police registered a case under the relevant section of the BNS and initiated an investigation into the matter.