National tribal festival ‘Parab’ kicks off with grandeur in Odisha's Koraput

KORAPUT: The five-day-long national ‘Parab’ festival kicked off in Koraput with Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi inaugurating the event by lighting the ceremonial torch.

The chief minister was accorded a warm traditional welcome by the Durua tribe members who performed their signature trumpet music and dance, setting the stage for the cultural extravaganza.

In his address, Chief Minister Majhi lauded the rich values of tribal culture, emphasising its significance in shaping Odisha’s identity on the global stage. He also formally opened the exhibition stalls, showcasing tribal art, culture, and heritage.

School and Mass Education Minister Nityananda Gond praised the vibrant heritage of tribal traditions, acknowledging their pivotal role in the state’s cultural fabric.

Kotpad MLA Rupu Bhatta, Koraput zilla parishad president Sasmita Melka and RDC (South) Roopa Roshan Sahu also addressed the gathering, underscoring the importance of preserving and promoting tribal culture through platforms like Parab.

Nabarangpur MP Balabhadra Majhi, Jeypore MLA Taraprasad Bahinipati, Pottangi MLA Ramachandra Kadam, Koraput MLA Raghuram Macha, Laxmipur MLA Pabitra Saunta and Nabarangpur MLA Gouri Sankar Majhi graced the event.

Collector V Keerti Vasan expressed pride in hosting the festival. On the occasion, Raimati Gheuria, known as the ‘Millet Queen’ was felicitated by the CM with “Parab Sanman”.

The CM unveiled a book titled, “Durua Forest Dwellers” authored by tribal researcher Paresh Rath.

The event included electrifying Ghumura and Ghudka dance performances which captivated the audience. The event, drawing visitors nationwide, promises a vibrant showcase of Odisha’s tribal art and culture.