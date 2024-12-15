Odisha Dy CM Singh Deo calls for energy conservation

BHUBANESWAR: Deputy chief minister Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo on Saturday called upon people to tackle climate change and global warming through conservation of energy.

Addressing the state-level National Energy Conservation Day function here, Singh Deo said the initiative in energy conservation should not be limited only to seminars and conferences but should be used in day-to-day life. Switching off electrical appliances when not in use, use of green and renewable energy instead of coal-based power are the need of the hour to combat climate change, he stressed.

“Let’s all work together to conserve energy, tackle climate change and global warming. With the vision of Viksit Bharat and Viksit Odisha, we have to take all possible measures to reduce carbon footprint and motivate the future generations to adopt the practices,” he said.

A public awareness rally was flagged off from Kalinga Stadium to Power House square by the deputy CM. A state-level exhibition was organised on the occasion by the chief engineer (electricity) at the convention centre of Lok Seva Bhawan. Various models related to energy conservation were demonstrated by the school students of 30 districts.

In addition, different energy efficient devices, electric vehicles, solar panels were displayed and people were encouraged to use them. Several industries were awarded for their energy conservation projects.