Odisha lacks tourism potential despite beaches turning into wedding destination

BHUBANESWAR: Although Odisha’s beaches - Puri in particular - are gaining popularity for destination weddings, the trend has not been able to add much to the state’s tourism potential.

With a mesmerising backdrop of the clear sea and pristine beaches, Puri, Gopalpur and Konark along with Chilika lake have begun to gradually take place among preferred wedding destinations in the country. However, they have not been able to pitch themselves as high-end wedding destinations to attract the niche national and global clientele seeking exotic experiences.

“This despite the fact that hosting a destination wedding in the state is five times cheaper than that in places like Jaipur, Benaras or Haridwar,” said chairman of hotel and restaurants association of Odisha (HRAO) JK Mohanty.

In Odisha, Puri is the most sought-after destination for weddings. A newly opened luxury star hotel property in Puri hosted 17 destination weddings in November and December and is booked on all wedding dates in January and February as well.

Realising its potential, the Ministry of Tourism has included Puri in its ‘India Says I Do’ campaign that aims at showcasing 25 places across the country as premier wedding destinations on the global stage. The campaign was unveiled this year after Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for a ‘Wed in India’ movement. The campaign taps into Puri’s rich cultural heritage, diverse landscapes including beaches, and traditional ceremonies, making it appealing to foreign couples seeking unique and exotic wedding experiences.