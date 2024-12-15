Odisha to offer land to those with less than four decimals under Vasundhara scheme: State revenue minister

SAMBALPUR: Revenue and Disaster Management minister Suresh Pujari on Saturday said people with less than four decimal land will also be considered landless after the amendment of Odisha Land Settlement Act and provided land under the Vasundhara scheme.

The minister said the amendment has been proposed in section 2 of Odisha Land Settlement Act. Those with less than four decimal land will be considered landless and will be given land after they surrender their plots to the government.

“Those who received land under Vasundhara scheme cannot sell them but the land could be inherited by their legal heirs. Also, relief laws will be renamed as Disaster Rights Laws as the word ‘relief’ sounds denigrating,” Pujari said.

Briefing mediapersons, the minister said he reviewed paddy procurement issues including problems faced by farmers, disbursal of input subsidy of `800 and development of infrastructure at the market yards.

The paddy purchase process, he said has started picking up pace in the district. “Plans are afoot to develop permanent facilities for farmers at the procurement centres. While the RMC has enough money, the state government has also earmarked adequate funds for the purpose. Work orders have also been issued for modernisation of mandis through development of permanent godowns, seating arrangements, toilet and drinking water facilities,” he said.