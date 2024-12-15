Odisha Universities Bill stalls; delays vice-chancellor, faculty appointments

BHUBANESWAR: The hopes of appointment of vice-chancellors and faculty in state-run universities, which have been stalled for nearly four and half years, have been dashed with the Odisha Universities (Amendment) Bill, 2024 hanging fire.
The Bill, which would have allowed appointments to the top and key positions in the universities, was introduced in the House by the present BJP government but the Assembly was adjourned sine die before it could be discussed and passed.
Appointment of faculty members and vice-chancellors in public universities have been put on hold owing to the contentious Odisha Universities (Amendment) Act, 2020 which was brought into effect by the previous BJD government. The University Grants Commission (UGC) had challenged the new amendments over many violations. The Supreme Court has since put a stay on the Act which was against the UGC guidelines for the appointments.
To end the impasse, the new government had last month decided to amend the parent act - Odisha Universities Act, 1989 - to grant more autonomy to universities for making the appointments. It was approved by the state cabinet too and the government on December 3 had introduced it in the Assembly. The Bill could neither be discussed nor passed.
At a time when universities have reached a situation where vice-chancellors’ tenures are being extended and many departments forced to manage with just one or two faculty members, academicians said students in higher education have been the worst-hit because of the conflict with law.
“For the last over four years, there have been no new recruitments which is a cause of great concern for not just the students but also the government. Many faculty members have already retired and the vacancies arising out of it are affecting not just academics but also research,” said Berhampur University vice-chancellor Geetanjali Dash.
According to the Higher Education department reports, of the total sanctioned posts of 1,911, only 724 teachers are in position. Of the 1,187 vacant positions, some are being managed by guest faculty. Besides, seven universities in the state do not have any professors. Owing to the situation, a few days back, the Higher Education department had extended the tenure of vice-chancellors of Utkal, RD Women’s and Gangadhar Meher universities as per provisions of the 1989 Act.
A university teacher said this has created a peculiar situation for the institutions. “When BJD amended the 1989 Act to bring the 2020 Act, it was approved in the Assembly and received Governor’s (who is also the Chancellor of universities) nod. So the 1989 Act ceased to exist but subsequently, the 2020 Act was stayed by the SC. The stay has not been vacated yet. When there is no 1989 Act, how can it be amended by the current government,” he asked. Academicians added that the state government needs to streamline the entire process and facilitate appointments at the earliest.