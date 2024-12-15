Odisha Universities Bill stalls; delays vice-chancellor, faculty appointments

BHUBANESWAR: The hopes of appointment of vice-chancellors and faculty in state-run universities, which have been stalled for nearly four and half years, have been dashed with the Odisha Universities (Amendment) Bill, 2024 hanging fire.

The Bill, which would have allowed appointments to the top and key positions in the universities, was introduced in the House by the present BJP government but the Assembly was adjourned sine die before it could be discussed and passed.

Appointment of faculty members and vice-chancellors in public universities have been put on hold owing to the contentious Odisha Universities (Amendment) Act, 2020 which was brought into effect by the previous BJD government. The University Grants Commission (UGC) had challenged the new amendments over many violations. The Supreme Court has since put a stay on the Act which was against the UGC guidelines for the appointments.

To end the impasse, the new government had last month decided to amend the parent act - Odisha Universities Act, 1989 - to grant more autonomy to universities for making the appointments. It was approved by the state cabinet too and the government on December 3 had introduced it in the Assembly. The Bill could neither be discussed nor passed.