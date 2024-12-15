Rs 4,000 crore cement factory, economic corridor will change Malkangiri: CM Majhi

MALKANGIRI: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Saturday announced grand plans for Malkangiri’s development and said a cement factory estimated at Rs 4,000 crore will be established in the district.

The cement factory will create employment opportunities for 2,000 youth of the district, he informed. The CM, on a three-day tour of the southern districts, said Malkangiri will be industrially developed and register its name among the frontline districts of the state soon.

Majhi along with School and Mass Education minister Nityananda Gond, Nabarangpur MP Balabhadra Majhi, Malkangiri MLA Narasingh Madkami, revenue divisional commissioner (RDC) Roopa Roshan Sahu, DIG Niti Sekhar and collector Ashish Iswar Patil took stock of railway, national highway, Rural Development, Works and ITDA projects.

The state government, he said, has planned a six-lane highway to connect Malkangiri with Tiring in Mayurbhanj district. The railway network too will connect Malkangiri with Jeypore and Bhadrachalam. Besides, an express highway will be constructed. It will connect Jeypore with Gopalpur port directly and become an economic corridor, the CM added.

Majhi said he himself has come to the Maoist hotbed to ensure that Malkangiri takes leaps in development. Replying to media queries, he said Malkangiri airport has already become operational and ancillary works will be completed soon.

He directed officials to expedite all ongoing projects and complete them within the deadline.

Meanwhile, more than 50,000 people from the district and outside thronged Malkangiri to enjoy the cultural programmes on Malyabanta Mahostav’s second day at DNK Ground here.

Speaking on the occasion, collector Patil said the annual tribal festival has turned into a cultural movement with the huge participation of people. “The festival has provided a unique platform to the artistes, particularly tribal folks of the district to exhibit their talents on a common platform,” he added.

Lavani dance of Maharashtra, Chhau dance of West Bengal and Didyai dance of Malkangiri enthralled the audience who turned up braving the cold.