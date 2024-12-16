85k pregnant women got free USG tests in Odisha's Ganjam under Nirikhyana programme

BERHAMPUR: The Nirikhyana programme has facilitated free ultrasound (USG) services to 85,000 pregnant women in Ganjam district, setting a record of sorts.

So far, a total of 97,698 tests have been conducted. The innovative programme, launched by collector Dibya Jyoti Parida, aims to ensure better health outcomes for expectant mothers and their children.

The programme’s success can be attributed to its user-friendly pregnancy tracking application, also named ‘Nirikhyana’ available on Google Play Store. The app enables pregnant women to receive alerts for important tests during their pregnancy period, ensuring timely diagnosis and treatment of potential health issues.

The programme has not only improved maternal healthcare but reduced maternal mortality rate (MMR) in the district. The programme’s inclusive approach has ensured that no pregnant woman is left behind, regardless of geographical or socio-economic barriers.

The state government funded the programme through the “SAMMPurNA” scheme and it received appreciation from the Government of India’s Maternal Health Team. To avail these free services, pregnant women can contact their local ASHA or ANM workers.

With its focus on both urban and rural beneficiaries, Nirikhyana has bridged the gap in health care accessibility, particularly in hard-to-reach areas.

“To ensure better health, the user-friendly pregnancy tracking application has proved fruitful for expectant mothers to get alerts for the important tests during the pregnancy period,” said collector Dibya Jyoti Parida. The collector had launched it to track condition of every pregnant woman in the district.

“Timely tests help diagnose and address health-related issues of pregnant women before they become more serious and to ensure safe delivery,” said Syam Sundar Tripathy, district programme manager (DPM) of National health Mission (NHM), Ganjam.