ECoR bifurcation sparks political uproar over Odisha’s revenue loss; demands for compensation

BHUBANESWAR: Nearly six years after the announcement of new South Coast Railway (SCoR), the build-up on its expeditious operationalisation has begun to fuel fear, concern and political outcry in Odisha over the bifurcation of East Coast Railway (ECoR), particularly the substantial revenue loss for the profit-making zone.

While the SCoR zone headquartered at Visakhapatnam and its operational area are yet to be formally notified, a tender worth Rs 149 crore has recently been floated for construction of the zonal office building.

The SCoR will have three divisions - Vijayawada, Guntur and Guntakal spanning the states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana (except Kurnool of Hyderabad division and Jaggaiahpet of Secunderabad division).

As per the detailed project report (DPR) accepted by the Ministry of Railways, apart from the three divisions, SCoR will have a major portion of Waltair division, which is now entirely under ECoR. Waltair division will split into two and one part will merge with Vijayawada division. The other will be converted into a new division with headquarters at Rayagada under ECoR.

Before the 2019 general elections, the Centre had given a go-ahead to the bifurcation plan for addressing administrative and operational challenges. It was seen as a bid to appease Andhra and now it is making the most of it. As the neighbouring state is eyeing all railway lines that fall within its boundary, Odisha may end up being on the losing side in the bifurcation of Waltair division.

The division generates around Rs 10,250 crore annually, primarily from freight traffic linked to the mining and steel industries, and contributing significantly to ECoR’s revenue.