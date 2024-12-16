Focus on expanding Odisha's forest cover: Dharmendra Pradhan

SAMBALPUR: Union Education Minister and Sambalpur MP Dharmendra Pradhan on Sunday said the focus is on increasing the forest cover in Odisha in next 45 years.

Speaking at the Odisha Non-Gazetted Forest Service Association, Sambalpur Circle at MCL Auditorium in Burla, Pradhan laid emphasis on the importance of forests in the state’s economy. “Forests are the backbone of Odisha’s economy. The livelihood of tribals is connected with the forest. Odisha ranks second in the country in terms of forest coverage and Sambalpur is one of the most forested regions of the state. The target is to increase our forest area in next 45 years,” he said adding, leaders of the country’s freedom struggle and Independence came from forests.

Out of 19 sanctuaries in Odisha, four are in Sambalpur region. Therefore, it is necessary to maintain harmony between people, wildlife and forests and develop a balanced system. More afforestation is not only good for the environment, but also a great source of livelihood. The tourism industry of the state can be strengthened by keeping the forests and wildlife safe, he said.

The union minister further said the government is making efforts to develop water bodies within forests, implement PESA Act properly and reduce conflicts between wildlife and humans.