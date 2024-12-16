Odisha CM Majhi calls for shift in perception towards specially-abled

SAMBALPUR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Sunday said there is a need to change the general perception towards specially-abled people.

Attending the mega Bhima Bhoi Bhinnakshyama Samarthya Abhiyan (BBSA) camp for the distribution of e-rickshaws at Mandalia Ground here, the CM said though persons with disabilities (PwDs) are deprived of certain physical abilities, their aims, hopes and ambitions are similar to abled persons.

“They don’t need our pity or sympathy. They want the right to live respectfully. Our government is committed to their all-round development and making efforts to bring them to the mainstream. The Social Security and Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (SSEPD) department is also working to ensure that they live a life of dignity,” he said.

Majhi further said, “After the formation of the new government, we are working continuously towards resolving the long-pending issues of people. We have also made the CM grievance Cell functional and trying to ensure that people’s concerns reach us without any hindrance. The specially-abled are being given priority on all fronts.”