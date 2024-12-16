Over 90% city sewage being released into water bodies: CAG report on Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: Over 90 per cent of the sewage generated in the municipal corporations of the state are being directly discharged into water bodies, revealed the latest findings of the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG).

The report indicated gaping holes in the management of sewage in five big cities - Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Sambalpur, Rourkela and Berhampur, where urban growth has outpaced the water treatment infrastructure leading to unregulated discharge into water bodies.

As per the CAG report published recently, out of 558.64 million litre per day (MLD) sewage waste generated in these five municipal corporations in May 2022, only 52.97 MLD, just about 9.48 per cent, was collected by the existing sewerage systems. The remaining 505.67 MLD, which comes to around 90.52 pc was left uncollected, and had been discharged into water bodies.

Out of 216.51 MLD sewage waste generated under Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) jurisdiction during the period, only 29.75 MLD had been collected by the existing sewerage systems, while the rest 186.76 MLD were discharged into water bodies.