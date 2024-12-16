Proposed NH project to hurt Chilika’s fragile ecosystem: Experts

BHUBANESWAR: The proposed alignment of a two-lane national highway (NH) connectivity over Chilika, approved by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH), will be detrimental to the ecosystem of the largest brackish water lake of Asia, opined experts on Sunday.

The matter was being discussed by a group of panelists during a workshop of the Orissa Environment Society (OES).

The MoRTH has reportedly planned the 7.8-km connectivity with a right of way (RoW) of 75 metre over the wetland which is the missing link of Gopalpur-Satpada highway (NH-516A) under Krushnaprasad block in Puri district. Experts, however, suggested that an alternate path connecting Rambha-Balugaon-Tangi-Bhusandpur-Satpada would be the best alternative to save the lake from further degradation.

This wetland of international importance serves as a critical habitat for migratory birds, brackish water fish, marine life and several threatened species. The lake’s ecological importance and socioeconomic relevance makes it a vital resource for the people living around it.

However, the lake is currently confronting several environmental and socioeconomic challenges and a fresh decision to construct the coastal highway (NH-516A), that will connect Gopalpur-Satpada passing through Krushnaprasad within Chilika, will further degrade the lake ecosystem and its biodiversity by way of increased air, water and noise pollution, opined the panellists.