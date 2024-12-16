Tata Power urges Odisha electricity commission to allow smart meter installation under Capex

BHUBANESWAR: After facing strong resistance from electricity consumers over installation of smart meters, the Tata Power-managed distribution companies have urged the Odisha Electricity Regulatory Commission (OERC) to consider their proposal for recovery of the cost of smart meters under capital expenditure (Capex) plan.

The plea of the distribution companies (discoms) came in the wake of widespread protest from farmers and domestic consumers of Bargarh district who dumped there smart meters in front of the offices of TPWODL alleging unethical practices. The common complaint was that smart meters are means to fleece the consumers through inflated billing.

Filing its annual revenue requirement and retail supply tariff application before OERC for 2025-26, the Tata Power Central Odisha Distribution Limited (TPCODL) said the existing arrangement of meter cost recovery through monthly rent is a major impediment in installing smart meters.

“Consumers who have mechanical meters are opposing their replacement as they believe it is to get meter rent which is not the correct understanding. We are trying our level best but the issue is not getting resolved,” said the applicant.