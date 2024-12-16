Viksit Odisha vision document gets three lakh suggestions

BHUBANESWAR: The state government has received an overwhelming response from over three lakh people who have shared their ideas and suggestions for preparing a comprehensive vision document with strategies to realise the mission Viksit Odisha 2036, aligning with the broader national aspiration of Viksit Bharat 2047.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi thanked all who have extended support with their valued inputs. “Thank you Odisha for coming forward with valued inputs for shaping Odisha’s future,” said the CM.

This remarkable public engagement solidifies Odisha’s position as a leader in participatory governance, with a shared mission to build a Viksit Odisha for a Viksit Bharat, he added.

The Odisha Vision citizen engagement platform has received inputs from diverse stakeholders, including students, professionals, government officials, non-government organisations and eminent personalities through email, WhatsApp and the dedicated Odisha Vision website from India and abroad.

The chief minister had launched a web portal https://vision.odisha.gov.in in October to seek public opinion. These contributions span 17 transformative thematic areas, which will serve as the foundation for Odisha’s sustainable and inclusive growth, including agriculture and rural development focusing on climate-smart agriculture, enhanced irrigation, and market linkages.

The state has leveraged artificial intelligence (AI) technology for the first time to meticulously review and analyse citizen’s suggestions, ensuring that every voice is considered and the best ideas are incorporated into the state’s strategic roadmap. This innovative step underscores state’s commitment to utilise cutting-edge technology for enhancing citizen- driven policymaking, said the CMO.

Deputy chief ministers Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo and Pravati Parida also expressed their sincere appreciation, emphasising the power of collective effort in realising the vision of a prosperous Odisha.