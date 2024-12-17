Ailing tusker succumbs at Kapilash Rescue Centre

DHENKANAL: An ailing elephant died during treatment for mouth injuries at Kapilash rescue centre here on Monday.

The male elephant, aged around 15 years, was brought to Kapilash from the Athagarh forest division on December 10.

In a release, DFO Sumit Kar said the tusker was tranquillised in Athagarh by a joint team of Dhenkanal and Chandaka forest staff. On physical examination, it was found that there was serious injury in the elephant's oral/mouth cavity. Its tongue was cut off from base and the jaw area was injured.